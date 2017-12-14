Thursday

Report: Israel tries to block EU statement on Jerusalem

By

Israeli ambassadors in EU capitals were instructed on Wednesday night to lobby their host governments not to back an EU leaders' statement on Jerusalem at Thursday's summit in Brussels, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. The proposed EU statement, saying East Jerusalem should be shared by Israel and Palestine, was tabled by France and Belgium in reaction to a recent US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Migration looms over summit, as Africa pledges fall short

EU summit leaders on Thursday will not reach any deal on migration, while Italy and the Visegrad Group countries confront each other on the Trust Fund for Africa. The debate on internal EU asylum relocation, however, remains off the table.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

