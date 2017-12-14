Ticker
Estonia supports Macron idea for EU innovation agency
By EUOBSERVER
Estonia, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of December, supports a European agency for innovation. "Although I see some challenges, I ... hope that Europe will follow up on the idea of a European disruptive innovation agency as proposed by [French] president Macron," said Estonian prime minister Jueri Ratas at a conference in Brussels. Macron launched the idea last September.