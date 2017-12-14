Thursday

14th Dec 2017

Ticker

Estonia supports Macron idea for EU innovation agency

By

Estonia, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of December, supports a European agency for innovation. "Although I see some challenges, I ... hope that Europe will follow up on the idea of a European disruptive innovation agency as proposed by [French] president Macron," said Estonian prime minister Jueri Ratas at a conference in Brussels. Macron launched the idea last September.

Migration looms over summit, as Africa pledges fall short

EU summit leaders on Thursday will not reach any deal on migration, while Italy and the Visegrad Group countries confront each other on the Trust Fund for Africa. The debate on internal EU asylum relocation, however, remains off the table.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% plastics recycling rate attainable by 2025 new study shows
  2. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  3. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  4. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  5. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  7. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  8. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  9. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  11. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  12. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham

Latest News

  1. Tech firms' delays mean EU needs rules for online terror
  2. Slovak PM: Human rights are not a travel pass to EU
  3. British PM limps to EU capital after Brexit defeat
  4. US pleads for clarity on Brexit aviation 'black hole'
  5. Tusk migration note prompts institutional 'hysteria'
  6. Migration looms over summit, as Africa pledges fall short
  7. Brits in EU-27 are uncertain, alone and far from protected
  8. 2018 fishing quotas agreed - but Brexit muddies waters