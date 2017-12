By EUOBSERVER

New Polish PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, has defended his PiS party's attempt to seize control of the judiciary and its crackdown on independent media. He told press at a summit in Brussels Thursday that French leader Emmanuel Macron would "understand" why he was "unhappy" that most of today's Polish judges were part of the old Communist regime. He added a Polish regulator who fined a PiS-critical TV station was politically "autonomous".