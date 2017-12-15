Ticker
EU leaders agree to 20 European Universities by 2024
By EUOBSERVER
EU leaders agreed on Thursday to have some twenty 'European Universities' established by 2024 in order to strengthen international competitiveness of the higher education sector. According to the conclusions students would be able to obtain a degree by combining studies in several EU countries and increase mobility with a 'European Student Card'. More language learning would enable youth to speak two European languages in addition to their mother tongue.