By EUOBSERVER

Germany's Social Democrat leader, Martin Schulz, wants his party to take control of the finance ministry in a new 'Grand Coalition' with Merkel's Conservatives. "The goal is the federal finance ministry," Schulz was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt on Monday. The finance ministry has been led by veteran conservative Wolfgang Schaeuble, who fought to keep the eurozone together during the financial crisis and was the architect of austerity.