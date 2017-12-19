Tuesday

China agrees to promote London as centre for yuan

China and the United Kingdom have agreed to accelerate preparations for a London-Shanghai stock connect program, British finance minister Philip Hammond announced during a two-day visit to Beijing over the weekend. The two sides agreed to promote the international use of China's yuan currency and develop a yuan-based business in London. The cooperation could help to preserve London's status as a global financial centre when outside the EU in 2019.

Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK

The chief EU negotiator reiterated that during the transition period the UK would have to follow EU rules, including ones introduced after the UK leaves the bloc in 2019.

China's innovation should worry Europe, not investment

Four of the world's top ten internet and tech giants are Chinese - and the country is increasingly pivoting to innovation and digitalisation, rather than just being the workshop for US silicon valley products.

How powerful can Poland's Morawiecki be?

The new prime minister of Poland is on a collision course with the EU Commission as well as his party. His debut appearance - and early departure - at last week's summit indicates his future is up in the air.

