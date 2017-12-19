Ticker
China agrees to promote London as centre for yuan
By EUOBSERVER
China and the United Kingdom have agreed to accelerate preparations for a London-Shanghai stock connect program, British finance minister Philip Hammond announced during a two-day visit to Beijing over the weekend. The two sides agreed to promote the international use of China's yuan currency and develop a yuan-based business in London. The cooperation could help to preserve London's status as a global financial centre when outside the EU in 2019.