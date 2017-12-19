By EUOBSERVER

Just days before Catalonia's election on 21 December, pro-independence parties and constitutional parties stand neck-to-neck, leaving turnout to possibly decide the final result. A Metroscopia poll in El Pais found the constitutional party Ciudadanos to come first with 25.2% followed closely by pro-independence Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), with 23.1%. Total number of ballots cast for the constitutionalist bloc (44.9%) would however outnumber those going to pro-independence parties (43.8%).