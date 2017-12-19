Ticker
EU: Israel built 8,000 settler homes in six months
By EUOBSERVER
Israel advanced nearly 8,000 housing units in the West Bank including East Jerusalem in the first half of 2017, according to new European Union statistics. The development, illegal under international law, will enable potentially 30,000 Israeli settlers to move to the area. According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics already 4.6 percent of the total Israeli population resides in the Occupied West Bank excluding East Jerusalem.