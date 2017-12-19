By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Monday proposed imposing a ban on seven new psychoactive substances, including 'spice', 'herbal incense' and 'legal weed'. The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) says the substances have been linked to some 170 deaths across the EU. "I now call for the council to take a swift decision in order to speedily remove those new drugs from the market," said commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos.