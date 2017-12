By EUOBSERVER

The EU plans to close the Brexit transition period by the end of 2020 and have the future relationship, including a trade deal, ready by January 2021, Stefaan De Rynck, senior adviser to the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, told an audience at the Chatham House think tank in London on Monday. De Rynck added that despite the UK's expectations, trade talks will not start before March 2019, Bloomberg reported.