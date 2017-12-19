By EUOBSERVER

The first group of refugees identified in Africa under an overhauled French asylum policy arrived on Monday in Alsace, France. The 19 Sudanese, including 11 children, were selected from a camp in Chad, where hundreds of thousands escaping war have taken refuge. A second group of 25 refugees pre-selected in Niger will arrive Tuesday followed by another group Wednesday. France plans to re-settle 7,000 others coming from the Middle East.