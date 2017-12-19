Ticker
First 'pre-screened' African refugees reach France
By EUOBSERVER
The first group of refugees identified in Africa under an overhauled French asylum policy arrived on Monday in Alsace, France. The 19 Sudanese, including 11 children, were selected from a camp in Chad, where hundreds of thousands escaping war have taken refuge. A second group of 25 refugees pre-selected in Niger will arrive Tuesday followed by another group Wednesday. France plans to re-settle 7,000 others coming from the Middle East.