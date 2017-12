By EUOBSERVER

More than one third (35%) of EU farmers were female in 2016, according to Eurostat's 2017 edition of Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery Statistics. In five countries more than 40 percent of farmers were female, Austria (45%), Romania (43%) Poland, Greece and Slovenia (41% each). By contrast, the lowest proportions of women farmers were reported in Denmark (20%) and Ireland (12%).