By EUOBSERVER

The EU on Monday signed a grant agreement to invest €101.4 million in the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Krk, Croatia, in order to increase the diversification of energy sources of Central and South Eastern Europe and to give an economic lift to the region. Meanwhile Russia's Gazprom announced that it would build a €70 million liquefied natural gas plant in Zvornik, in Bosnia's Serb-dominated region.