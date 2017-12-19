Ticker
Verhofstadt calls for 'Article 7' sanctions on Poland
By EUOBSERVER
Liberal MEPs have called on the EU Commission to trigger the Article 7 sanctions procedure against Poland after the country's "continued backsliding on the rule of law and judicial independence". The commission will discuss on Wednesday whether to trigger the procedure for the first time. Liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt said: "The EU must make a stand against the rule of law backsliding being implemented by the PiS government".