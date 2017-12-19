Ticker
May sticks to 'bespoke' Brexit deal after Barnier rebuttal
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May is aiming for a "significantly more ambitious deal than the EU's agreement with Canada", a spokesperson said following a two-hour cabinet meeting on Brexit. It comes after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the UK will have to chose from existing frameworks. However, May thinks the UK should design a "creative" proposal and that an economic partnership with the EU should include financial services.