By EUOBSERVER

Austria's new chancellor Sebastian Kurz pledged on Tuesday to consult Rome before moving ahead with plans to offer Austrian citizenship to German-speaking people in South Tyrol, since 1919 part of Italy under the name Alto Adige. The dual-citizenship plan is part of the coalition agreement between Kurz's conservative People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). Some 70 percent in the region are German speakers according to the latest census.