Judges protest as Romania changes legal system
By EUOBSERVER
Despite protests from hundreds of judges and magistrates in front of Bucharest's main courts, Romania's Social Democrat-led government is to move forward with changes to the country's legal system. The senate adopted on Tuesday a law changing the statute of magistrates, the first of a total of three sets of bills. The protesters say the changes will hamper prosecutions and restrict Romania's ability to punish high-level corruption.