By EUOBSERVER

The UK Liberal Democrat party was Tuesday fined £18,000 (€20,000) by Britain's Electoral Commission for breaching campaign finance rules in the Brexit referendum campaign. Following an investigation, the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK, found the party failed to provide acceptable invoices or receipts for 80 payments valued at more than £80,000 (€90,000). The fine nears the commission's maximum individual fine of £20,000.