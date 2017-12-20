By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission decided Wednesday to trigger article 7.1 of the EU treaty, launching a sanction procedure over the rule of law in Poland. It gave the Polish government three months to implement new recommendations in order to suspend the procedure. "The constitutionality of legislation cannot be guaranteed" after recent reforms, commission first vice president Frans Timmermans said, noting that "the ruling majority can systematically politically interfere" in the judiciary.