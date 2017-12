By EUOBSERVER

Negotiations between the Christian Democrats of chancellor Angela Merkel and Social Democrats led by Martin Schulz to form a government coalition will start on 7 January. The leaders of the CDU/CSU alliance and of the SPD want to close exploratory talks by 12 January. Talks follow a first coalition attempt, between the CDU/CSU, the Greens and the liberals, which failed in November. The elections took place on 24 September.