By EUOBSERVER

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its UK economic growth forecast for the UK on Wednesday, projecting GDP growth for 2018 at 1.5 percent, down from 1.6 percent in 2017. "Our forecast for 2018 is 1.5 percent as uncertainty about the shape of Brexit persists, most likely, and inflation remains above target," IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said in London.