By EUOBSERVER

The EU and Mexico are "very close" to concluding a new free trade agreement, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said on Thursday after meeting with Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo. She said that negotiators needed "a little more time" to "solve everything that could be politically difficult." Issues like geographical indications for products such as cheese and tequila, as well investment protection mechanisms, remain problematic.