Ticker
UK voices sympathy for Poland in EU judiciary dispute
By EUOBSERVER
British leader Theresa May has lent unexpected support to Poland's view that the EU had no right to punish it over its controversial judicial reforms. "These constitutional issues are normally, and should be primarily, a matter for the individual country concerned," she said while visiting Warsaw on Thursday to curry its favour in Brexit talks. She added that "across Europe we have collective belief in the rule of law", however.