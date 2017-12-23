By EUOBSERVER

A Spanish judge charged on Friday three Catalan separatist leaders for rebellion, sedition and embezzlement over the October independence declaration: Artur Mas, who was Catalonia's leader from 2010 to 2016; Marta Rovira, the number two in the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) party; and Anna Gabriel, a spokeswoman for the radical left CUP party. The decision comes as separatist parties won a majority of seats in elections on Thursday.