Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said the result of Thursday's election in Catalonia was a "clear mandate for independence." In a press conference in Brussels, he called on Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy to accept the results and let him go back to Spain and take office as the region's leader, and to open dialogue about Catalonia's future. Puigdemont also called on the EU to "listen" to the Catalan people.