By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission's spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy criticised Russia's decision to bar Alexei Navalny from running in Russia's 2018 presidential election. "Politically-motivated charges should not be used against political participation," she said, adding that the decision was based on a trial that was not fair, and that the ban "casts a serious doubt on political pluralism in Russia and the prospect of democratic elections next year".