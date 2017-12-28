Thursday

28th Dec 2017

Ticker

EU criticises Russian ban on opposition candidate

By

The European Commission's spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy criticised Russia's decision to bar Alexei Navalny from running in Russia's 2018 presidential election. "Politically-motivated charges should not be used against political participation," she said, adding that the decision was based on a trial that was not fair, and that the ban "casts a serious doubt on political pluralism in Russia and the prospect of democratic elections next year".

Magazine

EU agencies: The road to 'douze points'

The European Medicines Agency and, to a lesser extent, the European Banking Authority, was the most sought-after EU agencies in 2017, as no less than 21 member states competed to host them after Brexit.

Magazine

The EU and US in the age of Trump

America's face changed when Donald Trump replaced Barack Obama. But one year on, the foundations of the transatlantic relationship are still intact.

