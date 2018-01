By EUOBSERVER

The Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration on Tuesday said that for 2017 up to the end of January 2018, a total 20,000 migrants stuck in Libya will have been returned to their home countries. Some 142 Gambians left Libya on 1 January, soon to be followed by 180 Nigerians. The move is part of a larger EU financed effort to prevent migrants and refugees from taking boats to reach Italy.