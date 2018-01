By EUOBSERVER

Hungary and Poland want a stronger say in the future of the EU, and to reject migration quotas, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, said in Budapest on Wednesday. Morawiecki said sovereign states must be able to decide whom to let in. Orban added: "We want to have a strong say, as [our] countries have a vision about the future of Europe."