By EUOBSERVER

The largest political family in the EU, the European People's Party (EPP) will pick their lead candidate, the 'spitzenkandidat' for the 2019 European elections, at its congress in Helsinki on 7-8 November 2018, the party's spokesman, MEP Siegfried Muresan said in an interview. The lead candidate of the party with the most votes would then head the European Commission, according to the controversial spitzenkandidat process.