By EUOBSERVER

Former UKIP leader and lead Brexiteer, MEP Nigel Farage said he would represent Brexit voters when meeting with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday. He urged his followers on Twitter to send in questions he should ask from Barnier. "Who is in there representing the views of the 17.4 million? Nobody," he claimed in a video message, referring the number of voters opting for Brexit in the 2016 referendum.