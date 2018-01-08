Ticker
German opposition want online hate speech law withdrawn
By EUOBSERVER
German opposition parties, including the Free Democrats, Green and Left parties, demanded on Sunday that the country's recently passed online hate speech law be withdrawn, after Twitter decided to delete allegedly offensive statements by far-right politicians and suspend the account of a German satirical magazine. Private companies "cannot correctly determine whether a questionable online statement is illegal," FDP general secretary Nicola Beer told Welt am Sonntag.