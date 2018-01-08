By EUOBSERVER

The European Central Bank should set an end date for its asset-buying program, head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann repeated in an interview with Spanish daily El Mundo on Sunday. The ECB has pledged to continue buying bonds at least until September, despite positive economic trends lately. Weidmann is regarded as a possible candidate to succeed ECB president Mario Draghi when his term expires at the end of October 2019.