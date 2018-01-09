By EUOBSERVER

Northern Cyprus' National Unity Party (UBP), led by current prime minister Huseyin Ozgurgun, has emerged as the largest party, with 35 percent, according to preliminary results from Sunday's election. The left-leaning Republican Turkish Party (CTP) came second with 21 percent, while the Democratic Party (DP), which used to rule in coalition with UBP, only reached seven percent. Cyprus has been divided by a UN buffer zone since 1974.