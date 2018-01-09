Tuesday

Inaccurate data in Schengen system 'threatens rights'

Michael O'Flaherty, the director of the Fundamental Rights Agency, told MEPs on Monday inaccurate data entered into EU-level security databases, like the Schengen information system and visa information system, threatens human rights and security. "We interviewed European immigration officials at the frontiers and over half of them said that they have identified significant mistakes in the entry into the data systems over the course of their work," he said.

Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget

Europe is worth 'more than a cup of coffee a day', the EU Commission president said, in favour of a bigger EU budget as the UK leaves and takes its share of the budget contribution with it.

Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit

The first official meeting between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and leading Brexit campaigner, MEP Nigel Farage has no impact on the talks, but gave a chance for the former UKIP leader to boast.

Will EU join new US sanctions on Putin elite?

'Oligarch clause' in new US sanctions on Russia to start life on 29 January - but to what extent will the EU and US coordinate a blacklist of Putin's cronies?

UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister

No-deal minister to be attached to department for exiting the EU under David Davis to show Britain is serious in its negotiation threats.

SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks

Germany's three mainstream parties have begun their discussions for a new grand coalition, more than three months after the September election which saw them all lose seats.

  2. UK Northern Ireland secretary quits
  3. EU pressing firms to remove illegal online content
  4. Northern Cyprus conservatives lead after snap elections
  5. Norways deputy Labour party leader resigns over sex claims
  6. Weidmann repeats call for ECB to announce end of bond purchases
  7. Orban scolds Schulz over lack of 'respect'
  8. German opposition want online hate speech law withdrawn

