Inaccurate data in Schengen system 'threatens rights'
By EUOBSERVER
Michael O'Flaherty, the director of the Fundamental Rights Agency, told MEPs on Monday inaccurate data entered into EU-level security databases, like the Schengen information system and visa information system, threatens human rights and security. "We interviewed European immigration officials at the frontiers and over half of them said that they have identified significant mistakes in the entry into the data systems over the course of their work," he said.