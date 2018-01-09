By EUOBSERVER

The European Central Bank sold its bonds in scandal-hit South African retailer Steinhoff last week, Reuters reported. From data published on Monday it is estimated that the ECB potentially lost more than half the amount it had invested in the company, which has seen its shares dropping since revelation of an "accounting irregularity" last month. The ECB purchases company shares, such as Steinhoffs, under its 2.55-trillion-euro stimulus programme.