By EUOBSERVER

French businessman Alexandre Djouhri is to be deported to France after being arrested on a European arrest warrant at Heathrow airport in London on Sunday, as part of an investigation into the financing of Nicolas Sarkozy's presidential campaign in 2007. The businessman is at the heart of an investigation of claims that Libyan former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, bankrolled Sarkozy's presidential election campaign.