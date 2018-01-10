By EUOBSERVER

Maltese former anti-corruption investigator, Jonathan Ferris, is seeking full police protection amid fears he could be killed for looking into corruption claims against top political figures, reported the BBC. Ferris, sacked from Malta's anti-money laundering agency (FIAU) in June, said his work had threatened to uncover sensitive secrets. Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a carbomb in October when she was looking into Maltese political top-level corruption.