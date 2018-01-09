Tuesday

9th Jan 2018

Ticker

Maltese anti-corruption investigator fears for life

By

Maltese former anti-corruption investigator, Jonathan Ferris, is seeking full police protection amid fears he could be killed for looking into corruption claims against top political figures, reported the BBC. Ferris, sacked from Malta's anti-money laundering agency (FIAU) in June, said his work had threatened to uncover sensitive secrets. Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a carbomb in October when she was looking into Maltese political top-level corruption.

Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget

Europe is worth 'more than a cup of coffee a day', the EU Commission president said, in favour of a bigger EU budget as the UK leaves and takes its share of the budget contribution with it.

Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit

The first official meeting between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and leading Brexit campaigner, MEP Nigel Farage has no impact on the talks, but gave a chance for the former UKIP leader to boast.

Opinion

Will EU join new US sanctions on Putin elite?

'Oligarch clause' in new US sanctions on Russia to start life on 29 January - but to what extent will the EU and US coordinate a blacklist of Putin's cronies?

UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister

No-deal minister to be attached to department for exiting the EU under David Davis to show Britain is serious in its negotiation threats.

News in Brief

  1. EU pushes online platforms for better policing of illegal content
  2. EU and Iran to focus on nuclear agenda in Thursday talks
  3. Maltese anti-corruption investigator fears for life
  4. UK arrests Frenchman in Sarkozy election funding probe
  5. ECB suffers loss on scandal-hit South African bond investment
  6. Inaccurate data in Schengen system 'threatens rights'
  7. UK Northern Ireland secretary quits
  8. EU pressing firms to remove illegal online content

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  2. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  3. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  5. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  6. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  7. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  9. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  10. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  11. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  12. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged

Latest News

  1. Germany to let its 2020 climate goal target slip
  2. Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia dispute jeopardises Balkan enlargement
  3. Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget
  4. Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit
  5. Will EU join new US sanctions on Putin elite?
  6. UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister
  7. SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks
  8. Kosovo's EU future at risk in war crimes dispute