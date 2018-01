By EUOBSERVER

The unemployment rate in the EU was 7.3 percent in November 2017, down from 8.3 percent in November 2016 and 7.4 percent in October 2017, reaching the lowest level since October 2008, Eurostat said on Tuesday. In the eurozone unemployment reached its lowest point since January 2009, at 8.7 percent in November 2017, decreasing from 9.8 percent 12 months earlier and from 8.8 percent in October 2017.