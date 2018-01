By EUOBSERVER

New Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki reshuffled his government on Tuesday, moving several top ministers. Foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski, a controversial figure in the EU, was replaced by Jacek Czaputowicz, a political scientist. Defence minister Antoni Macierewicz, a conservative hardliner, was replaced by interior minister Mariusz Błaszczak, and deputy finance minister Teresa Czerwinska, an economist, was appointed finance minister. Morawiecki, a former finance minister, became prime minister in December.