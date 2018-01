By EUOBSERVER

Former Catalan president, Artur Mas, announced on Tuesday his resignation as head of the conservative PDeCat party to pave the way for new leaders of Catalonia's independence movement. The move follows reports of internal divisions, with Mas arguing for broader support before moving on with secession. Mas was Catalan president between 2010 and 2016 and handpicked Carles Puigdemont as his successor as president.