10th Jan 2018

160 arrested in German-Italian anti-mafia blitz

At least 160 people, including mayors, businessmen and local administrators, were arrested on Tuesday in a large anti-mafia blitz in Italy and Germany combining arrests in southern Italian region of Calabria, base of the 'Ndrangheta mafia group, with raids in four German states. Eurojust, co-ordinating the operation, said local Italian food producers were used as "front companies to launder illicit profits obtained through a wide range of criminal activities".

EU seeks to extend Morocco fish deal, despite legal opinion

An EU court advisor says an EU fish deal with Rabat should be scrapped due to the Morocco-annexed territory of the Western Sahara. The fisheries agreement is set to expire in July but the European Commission want to renew it.

UK silent on EU origins of plastic bags law

UK prime minister Theresa May is expected to announce that a ban on free plastic bags will extend to all shops. By doing so, the UK will fulfil a requirement of an EU directive.

News in Brief

  1. US and EU are 'enemies' of Russia, poll finds
  3. EU council chief mauls Polish government
  4. Davis and Hammond visit Berlin in pursuit of Brexit deal
  5. Zeman leads polls ahead of Czech presidential elections
  7. Mas quits as Catalan pro-independence party leader
  8. Trump to attend 'shared future' talks at Davos meeting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  2. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  3. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  5. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  6. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  7. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  9. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  10. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  11. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  12. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged

Latest News

  1. US and EU face 'common' China challenge, says US official
  2. Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole
  5. Italian rivals say country should stay in euro
  6. Macron was right: democracy must tame the internet
  7. New Polish PM aims for 'progress' on rule of law
  8. Hungarian and Polish NGOs urge EU funds against crackdown