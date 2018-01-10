Wednesday

10th Jan 2018

Davis and Hammond visit Berlin in pursuit of Brexit deal

London wants to fight for a transitional period before the final exit from the internal market and customs union, chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit minister David Davis wrote in a guest article in German daily FAZ ahead of talks with business leaders in Berlin on Wednesday. Britain is seeking a deal that "supports collaboration within the European banking sector, rather than forcing it to fragment," Hammond and Davis wrote.

UK silent on EU origins of plastic bags law

UK prime minister Theresa May is expected to announce that a ban on free plastic bags will extend to all shops. By doing so, the UK will fulfil a requirement of an EU directive.

New Polish PM aims for 'progress' on rule of law

The new Polish prime minister has hit a more conciliatory tone in Brussels when meeting EU commission chief Juncker, but sticks to the judicial reform despite the threat of possible sanctions.

