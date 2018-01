By EUOBSERVER

EU Council president and former Polish leader Donald Tusk has said the current Polish government is only interested in EU membership for the sake of subsidies. He told Tygodnik Powszecnhy, a Polish weekly, on Wednesday, the ruling PiS party wanted to be "above the law" and "didn't feel comfortable" in the EU, but said there was still "gigantic hope" in Brussels that it would not provoke a Polish EU exit.