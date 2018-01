By EUOBSERVER

One in seven Russians think the EU is Russia's "enemy", according to a survey by pollster Levada on Wednesday. Some 68 percent named the US, and 29 percent named Ukraine, but EU states Poland (8 percent), Germany (6 percent), and the UK (6 percent), as well as Nato (6 percent) also came high. Anti-US feeling rose sharply compared to December, amid a steady diet of anti-Western propaganda in Russian media.