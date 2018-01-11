By EUOBSERVER

Following ten hours of debate, the Czech lower house on Wednesday decided to postpone a confidence vote in prime minister Andrej Babis's minority government until 16 January, while awaiting police probes into whether Babis illegally tapped EU subsidies for his Agrofert business conglomerate. The European Commission has confirmed EU anti-fraud office OLAF's involvement in the investigation, while Babis says the allegations against him are fabricated.