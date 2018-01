By EUOBSERVER

A Luxembourg appeals court has overturned a previous verdict to fine and put on probation Luxleaks whistleblower Antoine Deltour, but upheld a similar one against his former colleague Raphael Halet. The decisions, on Thursday, are subject to further appeals. The two men, who used to work for accountancy firm PwC, were accused of stealing documents from their employer in 2014 to lift the lid on Luxembourg tax deals with multinationals.