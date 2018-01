By EUOBSERVER

The UK could lose half a million jobs and nearly £50 billion (€54bn) in investment by 2030 if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, a report commissioned by London mayor Sadiq Khan has found. The analysis studies five possible Brexit scenarios, warning that the worst could mean a "lost decade" of economic downturn. The study said that a no-deal Brexit could mean 87,000 jobs lost in London.